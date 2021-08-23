Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Sells $78,400,000.00 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PZZA opened at $122.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.32. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $1,763,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

