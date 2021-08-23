PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,416. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

