Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 5,145 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

