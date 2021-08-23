Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,389,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

