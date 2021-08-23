Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 320 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VFC opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.