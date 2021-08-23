Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

