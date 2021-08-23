Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $16.67 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.