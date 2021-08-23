Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000.

Shares of BATS STOT opened at $49.74 on Monday. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74.

