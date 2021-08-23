Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

