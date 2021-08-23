Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 194 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $180.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

