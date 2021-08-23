Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.83.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.