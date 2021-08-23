Patten Group Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $89.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65.

