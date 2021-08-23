Patten Group Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

