Patten Group Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

