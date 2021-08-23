Patten Group Inc. Sells 8,332 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.