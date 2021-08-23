Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.47. 1,531,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.