PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.