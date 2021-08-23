PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ PBBK opened at $13.25 on Monday. PB Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

