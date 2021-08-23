Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Peanut has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $733,870.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,490,484 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

