Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.95 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.