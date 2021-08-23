Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,225 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

