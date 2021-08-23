Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,769 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -269.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

