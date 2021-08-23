Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Lumentum worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

