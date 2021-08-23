Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 143,224 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,224 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in A10 Networks by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $134,596. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

