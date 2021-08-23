Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 168,034 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,034 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Redwood Trust worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.53 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

