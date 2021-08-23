Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,879 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,879 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.06. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

