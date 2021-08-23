Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 86,015 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,015 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Graphic Packaging worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 208,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.