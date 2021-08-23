Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 130.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

