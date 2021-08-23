Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

