Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after buying an additional 290,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

