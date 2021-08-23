Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.
WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.07.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
