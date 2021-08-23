Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.