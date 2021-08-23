Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

