Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

