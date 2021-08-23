Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 950 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $56.90 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06.

