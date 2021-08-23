Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 506,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

