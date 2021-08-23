Phoneum Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Phoneum has a market cap of $715,780.64 and $5,571.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,148,513,414 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

