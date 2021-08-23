Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 455 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $200.41 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

