Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 9,901 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.