Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,835,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

