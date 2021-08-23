Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $740,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ opened at $263.05 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

