Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 437.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

VALE stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

