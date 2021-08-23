Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.