Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $862,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

