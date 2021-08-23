Pirate Chain Trading Up 4.3% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00008848 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $825.10 million and $1.85 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00327567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00143817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,897,549 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.