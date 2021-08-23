Pirl 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 64.3% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $41,525.93 and $3.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,074.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.02 or 0.06689858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $665.14 or 0.01355373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00374807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00136273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00640237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00340823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00330010 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

