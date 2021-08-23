Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

