Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.85.

PLNT opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

