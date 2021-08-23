Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Platinum Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

About Platinum Capital

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

