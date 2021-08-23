Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

