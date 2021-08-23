PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

